When electronic music group Major Lazer touched down in Havana, Cuba back in March 2016, they merely expected a few thousand supporters to show up at their concert.

Half a million fans appeared in droves to catch the “Light it Up” trio instead, and the epic event that unfolded lives on in upcoming documentary Give Me More.

Set to premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival this month, the Austin Peters-directed film points to Cuba’s burgeoning youth movement through “authentic stories of cultural and political shifts in a country on the precipice of change” amid performance footage that promises to exhilarate those tuned in.

