We’re far from ready to see the Obamas make their way out of the White House and into their post-presidential life. But their re-entry into society as everyday citizens seems to be off to a great start given this news concerning Malia Obama.

Their eldest daughter is expected to begin an internship in the New York office of the Oscar winning film studio, Weinstein Company, in February ahead of her collegiate pursuit at Harvard University, The Hollywood Reporter states. During her year off following her high school graduation, she made sure to see and learn about the world by traveling to Bolivia and Peru.

During her break she was a part of an educational trip organized by Where There Be Dragons, a Colorado company that runs educational excursions. The trip ran a course of 83 days where participants learned about the political climate, social movements, and environmental conservation efforts in the mountains and jungles of Bolivia and Peru. One of the guides spoke to The New York Times and said the teen “was very humble, chatty, spoke Spanish very well. She was mesmerized by the Bolivian landscape.” He also said she received no special treatment during her stay and performed chores, including cooking.

After soaking in cultural knowledge, she’ll begin prepping for her internship after the former First Family finishes their vacation in Palm Springs, Calif. This isn’t Malia’s first internship in the Hollywood world. She previously interned in New York for the HBO series Girls, and spent time in Los Angeles on the set of Halle Berry’s CBS series, Extant.

Although it is unclear what department she will be interning for, we’re glad to see her follow her pursuit in the industry. Best of luck to the Obama family, you’ll be missed.