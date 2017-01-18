In an attempt to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s “incapability of respecting the U.S. Constitution,” an unidentified man decided it made perfect sense to light himself on fire in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night (Jan. 17).

The New York Post reports that the man, a 45-year-old from California, did the deed by using a lighter and accelerant in front of the relatively new building. Witnesses say that he screamed “Trump!” several times before flames “ran up his back” and he ended up lying on the floor.

He extinguished himself while witnesses called police. He was taken to the hospital around 9:30 p.m., where he was treated for first-degree burns that reportedly covered 10 percent of his body.

“I was trying to light myself on fire as an act of protest, protesting the fact that we’ve elected somebody completely incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States,” the man said.

