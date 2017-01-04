Mariah Carey’s longtime creative director and choreographer/dancer Anthony Burrell has reportedly been let go from his role on the singer’s team, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Reports say Burrell, who is currently featured on the docu-series Mariah’s World, was relieved of his duties “for a number of reasons,” including some issues that arose during her now-infamous performance on Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve.

According to a source from the site, Burrell “moved Carey’s backup singers off the stage for the live performance in Times Square, putting them at the base of the risers in order to make more room for the dancers” without the consent of Mariah or her management team. Moving the dancers “left Mariah without any support.”

Burrell has not commented on the news, however, he did write on Twitter that the negativity surrounding the performance “sucks” and that “Peep are so quick to judge, not knowing we were all in a state of panic.”

