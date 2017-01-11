Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was reportedly vandalized Tuesday (Jan. 10) afternoon. Following the backlash the singer received from her flub at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, some one decided to scratch a mark on Carey’s concrete star.

In photos taken at the scene of the crime, Carey’s star appeared to have a black question mark scribbled on the righthand side of her name. The LAPD was reportedly alerted to the situation, but the culprit has yet to be caught. Authorities are reportedly pulling surveillance footage in hopes of catching the vandal. If caught, the person or persons could face a felony charge for vandalism.

While the motive for writing a question mark by the artist’s name is still unclear, it may be alluding to fans questioning Carey’s musical abilities. The singer had an awful start to the new year after she completely forgot the words to her own single “Emotions” and appeared to be lip syncing. Carey caught a lot of flak for the fumble, but she did respond on Twitter, saying, “Sh*t happens… Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.” Mariah has since moved on and announced her plans to go on tour with Lionel Richie in March 2017. The Hollywood Historic Trust has reportedly cleaned the graffiti up already, an effort that took around $1,500 to accomplish, according to TMZ.