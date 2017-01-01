There’s a reason why Mariah Carey had the most talked about New Year’s Eve performance on social media. Almost immediately after taking the stage for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Saturday (Dec. 31), Carey’s set began to crumble in front of everyone’s eyes.

READ: Mariah Carey Returned To ‘Watch What Happens Live’ And Still Doesn’t Know Anybody

After a slightly awkward moment between Mimi and her dancers, technical difficulties officially lampooned the show.

Carey apparently couldn’t hear the music as she went into “Emotions,” and her attempt at discrete lip-synching backfired during, “We Belong Together.”

The 46-year-old singer ended the performance by walking off stage.

That was embarrassing for Mariah Carey😂 pic.twitter.com/HVY3qqNtSr — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) January 1, 2017

Following the nightmarish show, Carey wrote on Instagram, “Sh*t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 😂 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:10pm PST

Check below for Twitter reactions.

Mariah Carey was like that one person in a group project who didn’t do any of the work and now has to present the whole project — Jennifer Sheng (@Jennifer_Sheng) January 1, 2017

I’m choosing to believe Mariah Carey’s performance was an artistic reinterpretation of the 2016 Presidential election. — Chanda Powell Fowler (@snarkystiletto) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey’s disgusted sign off is a perfect goodbye to 2016 https://t.co/Ig35rXICTk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 1, 2017

mariah carey is me in 2016 trying to pretend everything is okay when everyone knows it’s not — clairebear (@clairezuro) January 1, 2017

READ: Mariah Carey Joins James Corden For Star-Studded Christmas Edition Of “Carpool Karaoke”