Mariah Carey Stumbles Through New Year’s Eve Performance: “Sh*t Happens”

CREDIT: Getty Images

There’s a reason why Mariah Carey had the most talked about New Year’s Eve performance on social media. Almost immediately after taking the stage for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Saturday (Dec. 31), Carey’s set began to crumble in front of everyone’s eyes.

After a slightly awkward moment between Mimi and her dancers, technical difficulties officially lampooned the show.

Carey apparently couldn’t hear the music as she went into “Emotions,” and her attempt at discrete lip-synching backfired during, “We Belong Together.”

The 46-year-old singer ended the performance by walking off stage.

Following the nightmarish show, Carey wrote on Instagram, “Sh*t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 😂

Check below for Twitter reactions.

