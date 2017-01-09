Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech was one of the treasures we received from the award show Sunday night (Jan. 9). The heart of her speech spoke on diversity in Hollywood and in our country and the duty of the relevant entities to uphold a positive example for the world.

Her encouraging and guiding words caught the ears of Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She tweeted: “#MerylStreep, thanks for reminding us that we should live on what my father called ‘the higher plane of dignity and discipline’ #MLK.”

#MerylStreep, thanks for reminding us that we should live on what my father called the “higher plane of dignity and discipline.” #MLK — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2017

Streep expressed her disdain towards president-elect Donald Trump’s mocking of a disabled worker stating, “I couldn’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t a movie, this was real life.” She goes on to say that when someone in the public platform or in a position of power utilizes humiliation, “it filters down into everyone’s lives” giving those watching permission to do the same.

The Devil Wears Prada actress clearly holds herself to the “higher plane of dignity and discipline” that Bernice recalls of her father. But, she doesn’t leave the stage before she reminds her fellow thespians and lovers of the arts to uphold this higher plane by carrying out careers that adhere to her posthumous friend, Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) words, “take your broken heart, make it into art.”

Check out the speech in its entirety below.