Mass Shooting At BPM Festival In Mexico Results In Fatalities

This isn’t the way most 10-year anniversaries go down.

The BPM electronic music festival held a nine-day event-filled block of celebration for the 10th anniversary of their festival. But at their closing party at the Blue Parrot Nightclub in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, held Sunday night (Jan. 15) into early Monday morning, a gunman opened fire, killing four and injuring 12.

A statement released via the festival’s Facebook account confirmed that three of the four fatal victims were members of the security team whose “lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.” The BPM festival is vowing to fully cooperate with the local authorities, Seguridad Publica and Policia Turistica, to secure “public safety and security for all visitors.”

The news of the shooting was first announced around 3 a.m. over the Twitter account of DJ Jackmaster, one of the DJs for the “This Is The End” party. He warns anyone who is in their hotel to stay there for safety. Nearly an hour later, DJ and producer Dubfire verifies to his followers that he is okay and wishes the safety of everyone else in attendance.

Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire. 4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur fuckin hotel if you’re here at BPM — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

Apparently there was a shooting at Blue Parrot. We were in the DJ booth at the time. It was total chaos. We’re ok. Hope everyone else is… — Dubfire (@dubfire) January 16, 2017

While there are no reports on the identity or captivity of the gunman, we wish our sincere condolences to festival goers, families and friends affected.

