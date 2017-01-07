Master P has shared a few words of wisdom for Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, hoping their beef will end peacefully.

READ YG Denounces Soulja Boy & Chris Brown’s Ties To Bompton

The hip-hop mogul shared his thoughts on the matter with HipHopDx, claiming the 20-somethings should take their energy and put it towards social causes. “I think it’s going to be hard because this is not a time for that,” he said. “A lot of people die, we have police brutality and a lot of these artists now can’t even move the way they need to move because it’s so much conflict and so much beef. I just don’t entertain it to be honest with you. I come from a different millennium where we’re just different. I feel like if something happens to any one of these guys, it’s a waste of talent. I would hate to see that. So, I’m definitely praying for them and hope this blows over.”

After hearing bits and pieces of the situation, Mr. Percy Miller says he believed the entire thing was a “social media hoax.” After discovering the layers of gang activity via videos and photos of alleged affiliates from both parties, fans and critics are calling for the beef to end. Now with the help of 50 Cent, a boxing match has been set up in an effort for the two to put the guns down and get into the ring. The fight is scheduled for March, but Miller is hoping the guys see what beef can turn into simply by reflecting on the past.

“I think we should be having fun and making music,” he said. “We’re making money and should be happy. It should be a happy time. For me, 2017 is a happy time. Let’s get out of that because a lot of young artists don’t live to grow up. Tupac and Biggie Smalls died so young.”

Check out the interview below.

READ Mike Tyson Is Prepping Chris Brown For His Boxing Match Agaisnt Soulja Boy