Florida MC Kiddo Marv Calls On Zoey Dollaz & Sam Sneak For “Watch Me” Video

Kiddo Marv isn’t wasting a minute of 2017, and his latest release proves it. South Florida’s next major act steps up for all of his zoes in his new video for his single “Watch Me.” Marv calls on his close friend Zoey Dollaz and Sam Sneak to jam out at an epic celebration just in time for Haitian Independence day.

READ: Zoey Dollaz & Blac Youngsta Come Up “From The Mud” In Their New Video

The video came as a treat to his fans and the Haitian community in honor of the holiday. While he plays a game of dominoes with his boys, a beautiful girl pulls Marv away to go turn up at house party. He gets lit off the Hennessy and the loud while the Freebandz rapper and the Shoneville artist turn up with all the ladies in the room. Kiddo Marv dropped “Watch Me” last Summer and followed up with the release of his mixtape Dying 2 Live Again back in September.

Heat up your leftover soup joumou and watch Kiddo Marv, Zoey Dollaz, and Sam Sneak turn up in their new video below.