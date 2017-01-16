Teen Girl Held At Gunpoint For Refusing To Share McNuggets

Oh, the addictive powers of fast food. A 12-year-old boy is being charged as a juvenile for attempted robbery after pointing a gun at a classmate who refused to share her McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets with him, reports the New York Daily News.

READ: Kanye West’s McDonalds Poem For Frank Ocean Has Everyone Talking

The incident occurred in Harlem late last week, and even though the situation seemed scary, reports say that the girl smacked the gun away from her and told the suspect to leave her alone.

“The 13-year-old was first approached inside a McDonald’s on E. 103rd St. and Third Ave., where a 12-year-old schoolmate asked for one of her chicken nuggets,” said cops investigating the case. “When the girl said no Tuesday, the angry boy tracked her to the 103rd St. subway station on Lexington Ave. — where 20 minutes later, he pulled what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at her head, police said.”

READ: Without The Big Mac Creator, There’d Be No B.I.G. Mack

The girl alerted her school officials after she saw the boy show his gun to another young person on the train shortly after the incident, and the boy was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11). He will be prosecuted in family court.