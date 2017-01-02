This Is Not A Drill: ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Will Premiere This Fall

Thirteen years after the film’s original release, Tina Fey has confirmed that a musical version of Mean Girls will premiere this fall. Although the cast has yet to be revealed, the details for the play prove that it’s going to be quite promising.

According to The New York Times, the production’s creative team includes Fey, who wrote the Mean Girls screenplay; her husband Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin, who worked on the stage adaptation of Legally Blonde. The team also includes Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, who produced the original movie and will do the same for the show, alongside Broadway producer Stuart Thompson and Casey Nicholas (The Book of Mormon).

Just about everyone knows the original story behind Mean Girls: Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) has to adjust to high school in America after being home-schooled in Africa for the last 15 years, when she meets the popular girls, “The Plastics” (Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert).

Fey spoke previously at the Tribeca Film Festival about wanting the musical to closely mirror the movie that everyone loves, begging: “Do you take out things that are now outdated? Like three-way calling is not a thing.” THR reported the musical will most likely showcase in New York as well as D.C. if it proves a success.

Some of our most memorable Mean Girls lines have proven to be classic quotables. Ones like, “You can’t sit with us”, “She doesn’t even go here” and “That is so fetch” remain cult favorites. And lets be honest, a score crafted around these lines would definitely make for some great entertainment.

