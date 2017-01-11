Meek Mill Caught An L While Walking Out Of His Mother’s House
Meek Mill gave his haters a reason to laugh at him on Wednesday evening (Jan 10). In fact, the MMG artist even laughed at himself. For the world to see, Meek posted a hilarious clip to his Instagram account of a surveillance video that shows him falling down icy stairs while leaving his mother’s house in New Jersey.
Despite the break-up with his now ex-girl, Nicki Minaj, it’s good to see that the Philly native is exercising his sense of humor.
I Told @meekmill Real Niggas Bust They Ass Everyday He Be Aight He Tough Right (Rico Voice) 😂 #NewMusicOnTheWay
