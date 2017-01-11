Meek Mill gave his haters a reason to laugh at him on Wednesday evening (Jan 10). In fact, the MMG artist even laughed at himself. For the world to see, Meek posted a hilarious clip to his Instagram account of a surveillance video that shows him falling down icy stairs while leaving his mother’s house in New Jersey.

They spoke a L into existence 😂😂😂😂 leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp! 😂😂 I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy! 😂 SINCE YALL WANNA SEE ME FALL SO BAD!!!! A video posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Despite the break-up with his now ex-girl, Nicki Minaj, it’s good to see that the Philly native is exercising his sense of humor.