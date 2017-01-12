Meek Mill Jokingly Says He Would Fight Drake For $5M
Rapper and occasional “L” taker Meek Mill is getting plenty of attention for all the wrong reasons. In this case, it falls into a hypothetical fight between himself and former collaborator Drake.
Posted on Thursday (Jan. 12) by DJ Akademiks, Meek is overheard talking with friends about the anticipated boxing match between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. The video appears to be an Instagram Live video, but the account is unknown.
The rapper also makes light of his breakup with Nicki Minaj by giving her the title of the ring girl for the fight. His misogynistic comments were then followed by the rapper complaining about his lack of strength. For what it’s worth, this will more than likely never happen, but fans seemed to be curious about an actual brawl for some time.
Both artists haven’t commented on the mythical match. We’re sure 50 Cent is somewhere in deep thought about this.
