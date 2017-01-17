Meek Mill Shares A Brief Preview Of His ‘Dreamchasers 4.5′ Mixtape

Meek Mill isn’t playing games in 2017. After moving on from his split with Nicki Minaj, the Philly rapper put his main focus back into his music career. Although he’s been utilizing social media to reignite his ongoing beef with Drake, Meek recently gave us a preview of what’s to come with his upcoming Dreamchasers 4.5 mixtape — exclusively on Instagram.

The clip only plays a mere sliver of what we can expect from his long awaited mixtape. Less than a week after he dropped off DC4, the MMG rapper revealed his plans to drop Dreamchasers 4.5. Since he hit the ‘gram with the album cover in November, fans who expected Meek’s next project quickly were left hanging after his personal life went awry following his public break-up with Nicki Minaj. Some assumed he was sidetracked by his new relationship status, but apparently Meek was really in the studio adding fuel to his fire bars

It’s a must I strike again …….. DC4 & A BABY! @melcarterceo



There’s no official release date for Dreamchasers 4.5 at the moment, but we’ll keep you updated.