MelissaVentura’s Extrajudicial Murder Protested In Harlem

At the top of every week, #PeoplesMonday honors a black or brown victim of police brutality. This week has been dedicated to Melissa Ventura, Latina mother of three, who was shot and killed in her own home by a pair of Yuma police officers, on July 5, 2016.

On Sunday (Jan. 1), organizers took to the streets of Harlem in her name, to stand in solidarity against her extrajudicial murder, and to share facts with the surrounding community about Ventura’s encounter with police, whom she called on about a domestic disturbance.

Both Corner Social and Red Rooster, two restaurants across from each other on Lenox Avenue, closed off #PeoplesMonday, Corner Social ripping to pieces signs that protested #BlackLivesMatter and said facts concerning the death of Ventura.

Writer and JD student Keegan Stephan galvanized the Twitterverse into action, urging followers to boycott the culinary establishments and/or vocalize their two cents on Yelp.

Here are five fast facts to know about Melissa Ventura’s death: