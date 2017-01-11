Mexico’s Carnaval de Bahidorá is set to bring the magic for its fifth edition next month.

It all goes down on Feb. 18 and 19 when a flock of worldwide acts, from “New York City Aficionado” Princess Nokia to Brazil’s A Macaca, hit the stage in Las Estacas, Morelos for what promises to be an epic festival.

Divine Feminine artist Mac Miller rounds out the lineup with the likes of Chilean trio Mantanza, Colombia’s Systema Solar and England’s Florentino and Platt of Swing Ting. Local producers Trillones and Wet Baes are also slated to keep the crowd ablaze, beat by beat.

Check out the full lineup below:

CREDIT: Twitter / @Bahidora

