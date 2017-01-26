In the six days since Donald Trump has been sworn in, a lot of executive orders have been passed that may have caused many Americans to have heart palpitations. One of which was a ban on federal funding going to international groups that perform abortions. During his campaign, Trump made it clear he would defund Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive services to women across the country. While millions of women took the streets the day after Trump’s inauguration in protest, Saturday Night Live comic Michael Che is fighting the good fight in his own way.

The Weekend Update star took to Instagram Thursday (Jan. 26) to announce he’s hosting a show in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood at the famed Knitting Factory, and every every last dime, nickel, penny and dollar will go to Planned Parenthood.

Monday, 1/30 im hosting a show at knitting factory with a top secret lineup. $20. every dime goes to planned parenthood & im matching the door. link in bio. A photo posted by Michael Che (@chethinks) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

So when we found out about the show we were all like “Bet!” Unfortunately, we were swiftly hit with the womp-womp.

A photo posted by Michael Che (@chethinks) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:59am PST

While we won’t be able to attend the coveted show for a good cause (Che also announced he’ll match however much money is made that night) we’ll be first in line for the next show.

Good looks, Che.