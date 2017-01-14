Lifetime’s next made-for-TV biopic will dive into the life of musical icon, Michael Jackson. According to The Wrap, the production takes its cues from the 2014 book, “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days.” The movie derived stories from the King of Pop’s bodyguards, Javon Beard and Bill Whitfield.

Titled Searching for Neverland, executive producer of the longstanding The Jacksons: An American Dream miniseries (1992), Suzanne de Passe, will serve as an EP on Lifetime’s biopic. The site also adds that MJ impersonator, Navi, will take his talent to the small screen for the role.

This news arrives after the “Billie Jean” artist’s family ordered Sky Arts to cancel an episode of their Urban Myths series that was set to feature MJ’s likeness. “We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” the statement reads. “We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence.”

Lifetime rolled out a bevy of biopics in 2016 on some of music’s most acclaimed artists, including Whitney Houston, Britney Spears and Toni Braxton.