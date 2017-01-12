Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld & Jimmy Fallon Say ‘Goodbye’ To Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama made a very special guest appearance on the The Tonight Show last night (Jan. 12) in honor of her departure from the White House. FLOTUS was joined by comedy greats Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, and musical legend Stevie Wonder — who showed up to perform a moving dedication to her. Stevie bellowed out his beautiful medley, “Isn’t She Lovely” as well as My Cherie Amour” for the FLOTUS.

Then, Michelle was joined Seinfeld and Chappelle for a friendly game of Catchphrase. Of course FLOTUS and her partner Fallon walked away with the easy W. During her chat, Mrs. Obama admitted to Fallon that it was a surprisingly emotional time for her family. She also discussed her hopes for the future leaders of the America.

“Talking about kids, talking about the future,” Obama said. “Kids are my heart… When I think about the fact that some of them are afraid of the future, of what is to come. I don’t want them to be afraid. I want them to embrace the future and know the world is getting better. We have bumps in the road. We have ups and downs but I want our kids to move forward, I don’t care where they come from, with strength and with hope. That touches me.”

FLOTUS also announced plans to continue working with Reach Higher and the Let’s Move campaigns.

“There’s already, sort of, strategies happening. I will continue to stay involved with these issues as long as I live. I didn’t take this on because I was a First Lady. I took this on because they meant something to me. Our kids’ health, you know, the fact that we have really made big strides to change the health of our kids, especially through the school lunch program. We have to keep doing things that make sense for our future,” Michelle said.

On Jan. 10th, POTUS gave his farewell address in Chicago, where BJ Chicago Kid also sang the national anthem.

