Since gracing TV screens in her final White House interview with media queen Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama is preparing for her final talk show appearance as the sitting First Lady.

According to Variety, FLOTUS is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show for a third time next Wednesday (Jan. 11), just one day after President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago.

Back in Feb. 2014, Mrs. Obama promoted healthy living in an “Ew” skit with Jimmy Fallon and guest Will Ferrell ahead of her grand return in April 2015, when she and the late-night talk show host celebrated five years of “Let’s Move!” with their hilarious reboot of “Evolution of Mom Dancing.”

We’re hoping the comedy keeps us from whipping out our box of tissues as we inch closer to waving goodbye to the Obamas one last time.

