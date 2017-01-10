Southern hip-hop’s dominance in modern culture has rolled over in 2017 thanks to Migos’ “Bad And Boujee,” which is now the Number 1 song in the country.

Billboard reported Monday (Jan. 9), streaming helped the single take over the Billboard 100, knocking Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” to No. 2. Like “Black Beatles,” the track was fueled by memes and viral jokes that helped it dominate airwaves, YouTube and streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music. Spotify streams for “Bad and Boujee” increased 243% million, while the video for the song has amassed 96 million views.

The group also won over the heart of Donald Glover, who took time out of his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes not to thank them for their Atlanta cameo, but for the track. He also crowned them with an honor they’ve received in the past—a comparison to The Beatles during is interview in the press room. “I think they’re The Beatles of this generation,” he said. “They don’t get a lot of respect outside of Atlanta. There’s a generation, the YouTube generation that I came up with, that are growing up with something separate from a whole group of people. Honestly, that song is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”

Offset, Quavo and Takeoff are enjoying the success while gearing up for their album release Culture on Jan. 27.

Culture 1/27 A photo posted by Migos (@migos) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

The guys will celebrate their album release the same day at New York’s Highline Ballroom.

