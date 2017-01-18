Migos Bring Out Trina, Zoey Dollaz & More In South Florida

Dade County’s most successful artists don’t share stages as often as they should. However, it was more than necessary for Trina, Zoey Dollaz, and Billy Blue to link up in honor of the Migos’ first show of 2017 in South Florida. Over the weekend (Jan. 14), 710 Ent and Marc Franklin Group brought Atlanta’s most trending rap trio out to Fort Lauderdale. Quavo, Takeout and Offset were treated like kings by Miami’s most well known rappers — Zoey Dollaz, Billy Blue, and Trina all popped up to show love.

99 JAMZ’s DJ Nasty (305) held it down as the host of the evening. He brought out Miami’s most distinguished woman in hip-hop,Trina, to get the show started. The 305 legend busted out her new record with Tory Lanez “Damn” as well as her other timeless classics. Afterwards, North Miami’s own Billy Blue hit the stage with DJ Smokey to perform his brand new single “Medusa” as well as his previous hit “Fundamentals.” The hype continued once Zoey Dollaz shocked everyone in the room with his presence. Young Zoey performed “Blow A Check” before unleashing his latest hit single “Bad Tings.” The crowd was getting antsy, but they couldn’t get enough of the local talent in the room.

The shrills from the crowd peaked as the main act finally made their way to the stage. Quavo, Offset, and Takeout dropped a slew of their popular hits from “Key To The Streets” to their most recent single “T-Shirt” — off their forthcoming album Culture. In 2017, a show from the Migos isn’t complete without an extravagant performance of “Bad & Boujee.” 300 Ent’s dynamic trio delivered the song of the night to their loyal fans twice, and in turn, they rapped every lyric verbatim.

Rain Drop Drop top 🏎#Migos #99Jamz #RevolutionLive #710ent #BadAndBoujee A video posted by 99jamz (@99jamz) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

