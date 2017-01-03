With their current hit song “Bad & Boujee” doing numbers, Migos went to Africa recently for a full schedule of shows. While there, the Gwinnett County, GA trio decided to shoot a video for their track titled, “Call Casting.”

Directed by Keemotion, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset pose for the cameras around locals parts of their motherland — while smoking and sipping out of Styrofoam cups. You’ll get to witness some ill shots of mother nature as well as native Africans.

Takeoff bodies his verse by rapping: “Put the backends in the back (Back)/Draco on me, it’s attached (Attached)/Name a nigga with the pack (Pack)/Name a nigga with the sack (Sack)/I love my Glock, I got the Mac (Mac)/She eat the Molly like a snack/It’s gold on my nickle plate/Bando Shane’s rib shack (Eat it up)/Bought the plug, give it tax (Tax)/Sip the lean and relax (Drink it up)/Park the Lamb in the back (Skrt, skrt)/Big dog, you a cat.”

The Quality Control signees are in the midst of recording their upcoming album, Culture. About two weeks ago, Quavo previewed new music on his Instagram account with the caption: “C O M I N G S O O N.”

C O M I N G S O O N… A video posted by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:51pm PST

And today (Jan. 3), Migos announced on their Twitter account that Culture will drop on Jan. 27th.

In the meantime, watch the video above.