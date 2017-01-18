Migos Perform “Bad and Boujee” On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Migos had a quick run at the top of the Billboard charts with their ode to the special ladies of the world with their hit song, “Bad and Boujee.”

READ: Migos’ ‘Bad And Boujee’ Is Now The Number 1 Song In The Country

Last night (Jan. 17), the Gwinnett County natives brought their bando-tested talents to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sporting matching hoodies with the Supreme-like logos that read Culture, which is the name of the forthcoming album. The Quality Control artists rapped about their ideal women for the New York City crowd.

READ: Strictly For The Bad & Boujee: The 25 Essential Migos Songs And Features

Migos spent one week at No. 1 on Billboard 100 charts with Bad & Boujee. It wasn’t until Ed Sheeran released his single “Shape of You,” when the club hit was bumped trio down to No. 2.

READ: Migos Visit Africa In The Vibrant “Call Casting” Video