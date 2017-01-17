Is this Soulja Boy Chris Brown thing really not over yet? Apparently not, because Mike Tyson recently debuted the music video for his diss track targeted at Soulja Boy on Jan. 17, and it’s… well, interesting.

For some reason, Mike decided it would be cool to gather a group of brolic women with Teyana Taylor-like abs to mouth the lyrics to “If You Show Up.” From the gym to the hallway and the basketball court, a number of vixens send a message to Soulja Boy about how Chris Brown is going to knock him out. “I’m Mike Tyson, it’s going down / I’m going to teach him how to knock your ass down / Soulja Boy you can’t fuck with Chris Brown,” the former boxing champ raps on the track. The video also pokes fun at Soulja’s unusual “hood video,” in which he appeared to get his phone stolen.

If you’re a little behind on all of the nonsense, Mike Tyson reportedly signed on to train Chris Brown in his alleged boxing match against Soulja Boy. Tyson previously debuted the song on Jan. 8. The fight will supposedly go down in Vegas in March, although an official date has not been announced. And while Tyson is coaching CB, Floyd Mayweather will reportedly be training the “Crank That” rapper. This is actually a mess, but like this music video, it will be a great laugh that we all can enjoy.

Check out Mike Tyson’s music video for “If You Show Up.”