Mike Tyson Records A Diss Track Aimed At Soulja Boy

The feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown has reached new heights (or lows depending on how you look at it.) After it was announced former heavy weight champion Mike Tyson would train the Royalty singer for his match, Iron Mike took it upon himself to showcase his loyalty to Brown and record a diss track aimed at Soulja Boy.

Titled “If You Show Up” Tyson raps about what will happen if Soulja Boy dares enter the ring with Brown. The 50-year-old retired boxer took to social media to let fans know he’s taking his love for Brown seriously.

In studio. Dropping heat. Wait and see what this is about… pic.twitter.com/3jyDiUgcz6 — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 8, 2017

For those who thought this was just a photo opportunity, or an opportunity to LOL out loud, Tyson was very serious and released the track. Produced by Damon Elliott, here is “If You Show Up.”