With 50 Cent in the mix of Soulja Boy and Chris Brown’s upcoming boxing match, the businessman is pulling out all stops to ensure the people are entertained. This includes adding Mike Tyson to the mix, who will now train the singer.

On Friday (Jan. 6), 50 hopped on Instagram to announce the legend’s presence in the convoluted mess. After it had been revealed Floyd Mayweather would coach Soulja Boy, the rapper wanted to make it a balanced fight with the addition of Tyson. He also posted a conversation he had with the boxing legend, who is thrilled about his new client. “Listen Mike, they say Floyd’s going to be training Soulja Boy, so I said I’ve gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown,” 50 says with Tyson responding, “Yeah, Soulja Boy’s gonna get f****d up!”

50’s urgency in the brawl has been criticized by those who actually care about the match, but the rapper doesn’t mind. Between his posts, he’s made it clear the match is also something of a game between himself and Mayweather. Mr. Curtis Jackson is also enjoying trolling Soulja Boy on the gram over an alleged robbery.

Soulja Boy replied in a braggadocios manner Saturday (Jan. 7), denying the incident. He also managed to call out Brown again with photos of his recent love interest.

The drawn out saga continues.

