Miss Dominican Republic 2016, Sal Garcia, isn’t letting anything stop her from competing for the Miss Universe crown.

After the Dominican government informed her they could not fund her trip, Garcia took matters into her own hands, fundraising the $10,000 she needs via Give Forward, reports Latina. On her page, “Helping Sal Garcia”, the 24-year-old beaut included a personal message citing the government was unable to help her because of the recent tropical storm that ravaged the island.

“As you all might know, our beautiful island was declared a disaster zone due to the devastating torrential rains and flooding during the recent months of November and December 2016,” she wrote. “Understandably, all local government resources have been directed to this cause and it is with great sadness I have to announce that my participation in the Miss Universe 2016 is in jeopardy.”

Garcia, who is from the town of Bonao, also requested help from all her fellow Dominicans who live both in the island or in other countries.

“Knowing how important this representation is to the Dominican people, I respectfully request your support whether you are a Dominican living in the Island or living abroad,” she noted. “We are resourceful people and if every Dominican helps with just one dollar, or more, I am certain that united we can corner the resources needed to successfully integrate the participation of our country into the pageant and know … we might just bring home the crown.”

Luckily for Sal, within a week, she was able to surpass her goal, raising a total of $11,104. Miss Universe will air on Fox this coming Jan. 29.