The memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continues to the thrive on with “MLK Now,” a yearly event that takes place at Harlem’s historic Riverside Church. Today (Jan. 16), revered entertainers take centerstage to read passages penned by famed figures who provided the voice of the Civil Rights Movement.

Readers for 2017’s edition include Michelle Williams, Omari Hardwick, Andre Holland, La La Anthony, and David Oyelowo who portrayed Dr. King in the 2014 film, Selma.

READ: When Greatness Speaks, You Listen: The #MLKNow Moments That Moved Us The Most

Last year’s celebration received over 2,000 visitors. Attendees witnessed moving readings from Octavia Spencer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michael B. Jordan, and Anika Noni Rose. Performers also included Bilal, India Arie, Saul Williams, and a discussion with J. Cole.