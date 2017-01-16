MLK On Cesar Chavez’s Dedication To Equality: “We Are Brothers”

Cesar Chavez and Martin Luther King Jr. both believed that equality could be achieved through the use of non-violence. In 1966, Chavez , who was a civil rights activist, marched a 300-mile walk to California to have his concerns about the mistreatment of Mexican and Filipino farm workers heard. His march paid off, and was acknowledged by MLK himself.

Remezcla.com reminds us that in 1966, MLK issued a telegram expressing to Chavez that they share the same struggle. Dr. King went on to say that he appreciates his efforts and commitment to see the changes he desperately wants:

“The fight for equality must be fought on many fronts–in the urban slums, in the sweat shops of the factories and fields. Our separate struggles are really one–a struggle for freedom, for dignity and for humanity. You and your fellow workers have demonstrated your commitment to righting grievous wrongs forced upon exploited people. We are together with you in spirit and in determination that our dreams for a better tomorrow will be realized.”

Ten years following MLK’s death, Chavez wrote about the mutual respect he and MLK had for each other. He took to Maryknoll Magazine, saying: “Martin Luther King, Jr., was one of these unique servants and from him we learned many of the lessons that have guided us. For these lessons and for his sacrifice for the poor and oppressed, Dr. King’s memory will be cherished in the hearts of the farm workers forever.”

On Monday (Jan. 16), Twitter shared their gratitude toward both Chavez and the “I Have A Dream” speech-giver for MLK’s birthday.

