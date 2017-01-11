Premiere: Mykki Blanco And Wiki Join Forces On The “Loner (Remix)”

Mykki Blanco is starting 2017 off with a new remix of his viral hit, “Loner,” which features Jean Deaux on the hook. Before he heads on a U.S. tour with Cakes Da Killa in February, take a minute and listen to Ratking’s Wiki annihilate some rhymes on the single’s revamp.

The original version was featured on Mykki’s self titled album which was released in Sept 2016. If you’re really feeling bold, find a private area and watch the PornHub debuted music video for “Loner.”

Mykki Blanco & Cakes Da Killa 2017 Tour Dates

2/10 – 3S Artspace – Portsmouth NH – tickets

2/11 – Aurora – Providence RI – tickets

2/12 – Sinclair – Boston MA – tickets

2/13 – Theatre Fairmont – Montreal QC – tickets

2/14 – Velvet Underground – Toronto ON – tickets

2/16 – Cattivo – Pittsburgh PA – tickets2/17 – El Club – Detroit MI – tickets

2/18 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago IL – tickets

2/20 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis MN – tickets

2/21 – Waiting Room – Omaha NE – tickets2/23 – Lost Lake – Denver CO – tickets

2/24 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City UT – tickets

2/25 – Boise, ID – Neurolux – tickets

2/27 – Neumo’s – Seattle WA – tickets

2/28 – Fortune Sound Club – Vancouver BC – tickets

3/1 – Holocene – Portland OR – tickets

3/3 – New Parish – Oakland CA – tickets

3/4 – Independent – San Francisco CA – tickets

3/5 – Roxy – Los Angeles CA – tickets

3/7 – Soda Bar – San Diego CA – tickets

3/8 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix AZ – tickets

3/9 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM – tickets

3/10 – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso TX – tickets

3/12 – Club Dada – Dallas TX – tickets

3/17 – Gasa Gasa – New Orleans LA – tickets

3/18 – Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta GA – tickets3/19 – Kings Barcade – Raleigh NC – tickets

3/20 – Strange Matter – Richmond VA – tickets

3/21 – Ottobar – Baltimore MD – tickets

3/26 – Bowery Ballroom – New York NY – tickets