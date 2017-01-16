President-elect Donald Trump has been called out by NAACP President Cornell William Brooks to formally apologize over his inflammatory tweet towards civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

In a tweet released Saturday (Jan. 14), Brooks claimed the president-elect “dishonored” Lewis’ legacy, which includes his ties to the civil rights movement, where he endured vile racism to enact voting laws for people of color. “By disrespecting @repjohnlewis, @realDonaldTrump dishonored Lewis’ sacrifice & demeaned Americans & the rights, he nearly died 4.,” the tweet reads. “Apologize.”

Trump’s aim towards Lewis began Friday (Jan. 13) when Lewis told NBC News that the businessman wasn’t a “legitimate” president. He also expressed Trump’s lack of interest when it comes to the possibility that the Russians influenced the 2016 presidential election. It was announced Friday that The Senate Intelligence Committee would look into the connections of Russia’s cyber activity against the U.S.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis said on “Meet The Press.” “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they have destroyed the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

During his tiff with Lewis, Trump’s transition team announced he would no longer be attending the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, a trip he planned to make on Martin Luther King Jr Day. The trip was reportedly called off due to “scheduling issues” and Trump intends to go to the museum during his time in office.

