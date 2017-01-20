It wasn’t always easy for the 5′ 9″ Isaiah Thomas, who came out of high-school as the 92nd ranked player in 2008, according to Rivals.com. The Washington native went on to be the last selection in the 2011 draft by the Sacramento Kings, which eventually added fuel to his non-stop engine on the floor. Today, the Boston Celtics point guard is enjoying his best season in the league, averaging nearly 29 points per game, giving fans a flashback to when fellow “little guy” Allen Iverson dominated larger opponents in the early 2000’s.

As a result of his success thus far, the former Washington Huskie will share his story in a television spot for the NBA’s “Player Stories” – an installment of the basketball association’s “This Is Why We Play” campaign – which gives insight into what others on the outside may not see when it comes to the road players take to achieve their lifelong dreams.

Aside from the teaser above, you can catch the official television premiere during Saturday’s game between the Cavaliers and Spurs on January 21 at 8:30 pm EST on ABC. Thomas will also be receiving the NBA Community Assist Award for his hcontinued dedication to improving the lives of youth across the country through community outreach and mentorship. The NBA All-Star is a true role model for the kids. Congratulations, IT!