On a count of three, let’s all say #NotMyPresident. Good. That was just practice for now, but come Jan. 19, that chant will most likely be echoed ten times louder and all through the streets of New York City. According to reports, Avengers star and activist Mark Ruffalo, Rosie Perez, and a number of other celebrities have organized an anti-Trump rally that will commence on the eve of the president-elect’s inauguration.

The rally will reportedly kick start a larger campaign to oppose Trump’s controversial policies regarding immigration, health care, and climate change. “We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day,” Ruffalo said in a statement, adding that voters “are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear.” The demonstration will also make an effort to highlight specific actions New Yorkers can take in order to ensure that Trump will not win on a local level.

Ruffalo and Perez will reportedly be joined by a number of other known faces and celebrity activists, including Rev. Al Sharpton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, actor Michael Moore, and other organizations such as environmental organization, Greenpeace and the liberal activist program MoveOn.

While a specific time for the rally has not been announced, organizers expect thousands of New Yorkers to flock to the streets on Jan. 19. Protesters will reportedly march to the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Central Park West.

Meanwhile in Washington, a similar rally will take place. Known as the Women’s March On Washington, will all kick off one day after the Inauguration on Jan. 21, in opposition of Trump’s presidency. According to a statement written on a Facebook event page, the rally seeks to “send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.” The event will reportedly invite more than 250,000 voters who pledged their attendance, to gather at D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial and march up to the White House.