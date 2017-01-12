New York Fashion Week Taps First Latino Artist Ambassador J Balvin

As one of this year’s foremost fashion advocates, and as an artist who continues to push the envelope in the name of men’s haute couture, J Balvin is named one of New York Fashion Week: Men’s spokespersons.

“I’m honored and thankful to be partnering with the prestigious CFDA as one of the menswear ambassadors for fashion week,” said the Energía artist in a statement. “My interest in fashion is only matched by my love for music and I’m blessed to be given an opportunity to learn about some of my favorite designers from a firsthand look at their latest collections. I look forward to sharing my behind the scenes access with my fans across the word to help push the culture forward, Let’s go!”

Making him the first Latino artist to be selected as an ambassador, J Balvin joins the ranks of Matt Harvey, Andy Cohen, Dwayne Wade, Jerry O’Connell, Eric Decker, Shaun White and Kellan Lutz, among many more.

New York Fashion Week: Men’s Fourth Season runs Jan. 30 through Feb 2.