fat-joe-signs-to-roc-nation

Roc Nation is racking up nothing but winners on its roster. Following the signing of The L.O.X. and Yo Gotti, the Roc Boys have snagged up Bronx native Fat Joe.

Not only is this a huge step for the careers of Hov and Joey Crack, but it’s sign that hip-hop culture is truly maturing. Back in the early ’00s, Joe and Jay were at odds for over street beef. However, this is an example for the younger generation of emcees to follow. In other words; that beef sh*t is dead.

The New York giants first reunited on Fat Joe’s “All The Way Up (Remix)”in 2016. In a recent interview with ThisIs50.com, Joey Crack spoke on past issues with Jay Z.

“The moral to the story is that there was bad blood between Roc-A-Fella and Terror Squad for a long time and the next thing I know I seen Nas with Jay Z and there was peace. But it left me in the outskirts. He didn’t pick up the phone like, ‘Yo, I’m about to squash this.’ I would’ve told him go get money. I’m all about getting money, so I would’ve told him go get money. Now me and these niggas got beef because I was repping you hard. I felt abandoned. I felt like: “Wow.” I was front line for this nigga. You look at the video “Made You Look,” I’m standing with the nigga. That’s when I made sure when I squashed it with 50 Cent I did not do. And let’s be clear, I fuck with Jay Z, Roc-A-Fella, all them niggas. I got mad love, mad respect, nothing but love for them.”

Fat Joe and Remy Ma are set to release their Plata o Plomo album on February 17th