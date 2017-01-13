Burgeoning emcee Nick Grant is big on respect. Say it with us R-E-S-P-E-C-T. That goes for respecting women and respecting the gangsta of his adroit microphone prowess. He’s currently on a mission to give the former and demand the latter.

Fresh off of his latest effort A Seat at the Table (Plus One), the Culture Republic/Epic artist forces elbow room into the rap game with his lyrical effort, The Return of the Cool.

The 11-track project features the likes of BJ The Chicago Kid, B. Hess, WatchTheDuck and more. To go along with his proper debut, the South Carolina native will make another debut on Monday (Jan. 16) at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The “Jungle” rapper will also star on the BET’s next Prelude documentary, which is slated to air Jan. 24 on BET.com.

ROTC is lead by singles “Luxury Vintage Rap,” “Get Up” and the Ricco Barrino-assisted “The Sing Along.”

Fans can stream Return of the Cool below as well as cop it over at iTunes.

