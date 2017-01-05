It’s Official: Nicki Minaj Is Single And Ready To Mingle

Nicki Minaj has made it 100% clear — she is officially single. Her romantic relationship with Meek Mill was rumored to have ended months ago, but neither party spoke out publicly about their breakup.

READ: Nicki Minaj Has Reportedly Moved On From Meek Mill With Another Rapper

However, the Queens rapper took to Instagram early this morning (Jan 5) to let the world know that she doesn’t have a man in her life at the moment. Nicki and Meek have reportedly dated since the Philly native faced legal trouble in late 2015.

READ: Remy Ma’s Latest Feature Is Being Interpreted As A Diss Towards Nicki Minaj



To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

Here’s a video of Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill in better times.