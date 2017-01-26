Thursday (Jan. 26) has been a busy day for the Maraj family. Just a few hours after Nicki Minaj’s latest single with Major Lazer hit the airwaves, her mother Carol Maraj has released a single of her own.

Over the past few years, Maraj has shared an interest in gospel music with the release of singles like the touching “Endless” and “God’s Been Good.” Now a year later, Maraj has shared an R&B-like version of the track with a warm and fuzzy music video to match. Produced by Jason Seenath and Remo The Hitmaker “Endless” (Remix) shares the same amount of soul as the original, but with a testament to love.

Maraj shared the video on her Instagram page, promising the track will make it’s way to iTunes in the weeks to come.

Maraj’s route to the road of rhythm and blues is much like Drake’s father, Dennis Graham. The Midwest native who has a rich musical history released the single “Kinda Crazy” last year. While it was reported that his single had little fanfare, the song actually charted on the R&B charts.

