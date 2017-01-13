Nineteen85 Shares Stories Behind Some Of Drake’s Hit Songs

Drake once rapped, “Came up/That’s all me/Stay true/That’s all me/No help that’s all me/All me for real” on “All Me” with his rap brothers 2 Chainz and Big Sean. Well, the no help part isn’t exactly true. You see, everyone knows that Noah “40” has been helping Drake craft his sound from the very beginning. No shade though — Drizzy is still a creative genius.

The 6 God has more wizards in the pot that help him magic smash hits, too. The mystifying beatsmith Nineteen85—one-half of R&B group DVSN — is just one of them. 85 is responsible for hits such as “One Dance,” “Too Good,” “For Free,” and “Hotline Bling” — as well as tracks by Nicki Minaj, Majid Jordan, among others.

READ: DVSN Flips Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” Into A New Track

Recently, the producer born Anthony Paul Jefferies, who is also up for a Grammy for producer of the year, took a break from working on Drizzy’s anticiapted project, More Life, to speak with Billboard.com about some of the OVO boss’ popular songs.

READ: dvsn Fans Can Now Cop ‘Sept 5′ Inspired Merch

Nineteen85 On Drake’s “One Dance,” featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“We were in London a couple of years ago for Wireless Festival, and we kept playing ‘Do You Mind?’ by Kyla, which I sampled on ‘One Dance.’ I wanted to figure out how to create that I-don’t-care-who’s-looking vibe, the vibe of those parties. ‘One Dance’ makes you feel not embarrassed to dance, no matter who you’re in front of. There’s a void when it comes to that type of feel-good record nowadays the songs that the Michael Jacksons of the world used to make. Drake always knows how to make people feel.”

Nineteen85 also discussed the forthcoming project, More Life, and singles “Too Much,” and “Hotline Bling” during the interview.

Head over the Billboard.com to read the article in its entirety.