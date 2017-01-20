It’s been a pretty great eight years, but unfortunately, President Barack Obama has to pass the baton to another guy.

In his last official deed as President, Obama sent out a few tweets to his over 13 million followers from the official @POTUS account. In the tweets, he sent out a message of hope for the future under a Trump presidency, and thanked the American people for making him a better person.

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve you,” he wrote. “You made me a better leader and a better man…I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”

He also made sure to let his supporters know that he is still going to be here for us, and will continue to keep the lines of communication open. He added a link to the Obama Foundation, which focuses on the development of community projects.

“As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at http://Obama.org,” he continued. “I’m still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.” One last time, My President Is Black.

