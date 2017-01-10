NBC News Correspondent Jenna Bush Hager made an effort to apologize to casts of Fences and Hidden Figures after she mistakenly merged them together in the running joke we now know as “Hidden Fences.”

On Monday (Jan. 9) Bush Hager joined Al Roker and Natalie Morales-Rhodes for TODAY’s recap of the 74th annual Golden Globes to share her experience at the show and address the elephant in the room. While reminding everyone that the show was her first red carpet experience, she pointed her blunder heard around the social spheres during her interview with Pharrell.

“It was a mistake, because ya’ll know I’m not perfect,” she said. “I am authentic, but a human. And what I didn’t want to do is make anyone lesser than who they are. I apologize to both the cast, to Pharrell but it was a mistake, and I hope we can move on.” Bush Hager wasn’t the only one use the term. During the show, Michael Keaton also said “Hidden Fences” while presenting the award for Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture.

Other blunders included John Legend’s name card, Roker mistaking Jessica Biel for Jessica Alba and Morales calling Amazon’s hit show Transparent, starring Jeffrey Tambor, “Transgender.”

On a positive note, it provided Black Twitter’s latest trending topic #HiddenFences, a list of classic films with African-American actors intertwined. Spencer took to Twitter to accept Bush Hager’s apology, as did Pharell who cracked a nice joke.

Dearest, @octaviaspencer Your kindness means so much to me + your compassion is matched only by your incredible talent in Hidden FIGURES! X https://t.co/LkLNbREjtq — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 9, 2017

Don't worry @JennaBushHager!Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying… 😂😘❤ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 9, 2017

Another upside is the trailer to “Hidden Fences” made by Stephen Colbert. Check it out here.

