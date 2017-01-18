Premiere: October London’s Captivating “Colorblind” Video
Snoop Dogg and Jazze Pha have quietly been curating emerging soul and R&B talent for their newly established Cadillac Music label. One of the label’s shining stars is a heartfelt crooner by the name of October London, who is a major part of a new short film set for release in October.
London has several live performances in the film of songs from his Colorblind:Love EP. We should note that his latest single “Black Man In America” has already gained rave reviews for its powerful politically charged visuals. But today, VIBE presents the world premiere of his “Colorblind” video.
“It’s a song that I love because it was how I felt at the time,” says the singer about “Color Blind.” “That’s the thing about me. I create music on how i feel at that striking moment. It felt old school, so I went with it. I just wanted to pay homage to all of those artists that came before my time that i looked up to. I love Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass Al Green The Isley Brothers, The O’Jays, Luther Vandross and more. I owe them a major thank you! Because of them, I know how to make GREAT MUSIC!”
The singer also gave VIBE some background on the upcoming short film of the same name.
“The Short Film Colorblind is a film that gives you accurate visuals to the album in front of it. We wanted to reach out to the audience in every single way that we could. Not just in Streams and album downloads, but in front of the faces that have a lot of love for the kind of music that is being brought to the table by Snoop, Jazze Pha and I. Having Mike Epps on the set to coach me was pretty crazy. He gave great acting tips and said it surprised him how well i played the role i was given. Look out for the release of the entire film real soon!