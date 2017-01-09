After the New York Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers (38-13) Sunday (Jan. 8), ending the NFL season for the Big Blue, reports swirled that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall and hit his head against a door in frustration over losing in the playoffs game.

The NFL is reportedly investigating the incident. Grounds crew members and ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio were near the area as it occurred.

“Grounds crew members told Paolantonio that they heard someone hitting the wall outside the crew’s locker room at Lambeau Field, which is located adjacent to the interview room where Beckham had just spoken with reporters,” ESPN writes. “When grounds crew members came out of the locker room, they saw Beckham and the hole in the wall. Paolantonio said Beckham then banged his head against the door outside the Giants locker room.”

Witnesses on Lambeau grounds crew said @OBJ_3 punched this hole in wall outside locker room pic.twitter.com/GVuP0m7a34 — Neil Best (@sportswatch) January 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time Beckham was a little more than upset after a loss this season. According to the New York Daily News, he was seen banging his head against a storm door after a Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles before being escorted into the locker room by the Giants co-owner, John Mara.

Giants star Eli Manning said in the past that his teammate is “an emotional guy.”

“I saw him with his head down and disappointed,” he explained. “There are a lot of guys that will shed a tear or two. When you lose a playoff game, and for a lot of guys it’s their first time in the playoffs, to kind of have the season abruptly end like that is a shock. Everyone handles it differently.”

“At the end of the day, you just have to take it and you have to grow,” Beckham explained of the Giants’ big loss in a post-game interview. During yesterday’s game, Beckham had just four catches for 28 yards on 11 targets, and also dropped a few passes. “You have to learn from it and find ways not to have this feeling again.”