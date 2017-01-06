Odell Beckham Jr. Pulls Off “Undercover Lyft” To Perfection

Odell Beckham Jr. gave fans quite the surprise in a hilarious episode of “Undercover Lyft.”

Tucking his blonde hair under a hat, the New York Giant wide receiver completed his incognito look with a pair of black shades before picking up a number of unsuspecting fans during his “shift.”

“I don’t know how I feel about him, always dancing all the time,” the NFL player says of himself over casual football conversation with his customers. Adding to the comedy of it all, OBJ’s mom calls in to check on his stats for the day. “I caught like 12 passengers today,” he says, sticking to character, but what would a phone call with mother dearest be without at least one embarrassing question thrown into the mix?

See Odell pull off his stint like a pro before catching his fans off guard below:

