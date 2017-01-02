Twitter Is Losing Their Minds Over Orlando Brown’s Leaked Sex Tape

Orlando Brown had a rough 2016 if you ask us. He was not asked to come back to be in Disney’sThat’s So Raven spinoff, and that was likely because his behavior has been less than clean-cut and family friendly. Now, his 2017 has started off on the very very wrong foot.

According to reports, the former Disney star known for playing Eddie Thomas in the early-2000s TV hit That’s So Raven, had leaked his own sex tape to his Instagram page. It was reported and deleted from his page, but of course, the Internet works way too fast. This footage comes just about a week after Brown took to Instagram Live while he and his girlfriend were having an altercation that may have turned violent.

Twitter was in a state of “WTF” after the sex tape made the rounds, and you can check out some social media reactions to the NSFW video in the gallery above.

Me: Oh haha why’s Orlando Brown trending this time Me 10 seconds later: pic.twitter.com/iUOdfWs6oW — ben (@Ninbendo64) January 2, 2017