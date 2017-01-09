It looks like Randall’s Island in New York will be seeing a lot of eager fans in late-July, as the lineup for the second annual Panorama Festival has been announced.

Headliners for the event, which will be held from Jul. 28-30, will be Frank Ocean, A Tribe Called Quest and Solange. Tyler, The Creator, Vance Joy, Isaiah Rashad, Vince Staples, Jamila Woods and Snakehips will also have sets during the weekend.

The festival will mark the first time A Tribe Called Quest has had a full-length performance since 2013. They released their last album with founding member Phife Dawg in November 2016.

Solange was nominated for her first Grammy Award in December (Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky”), and her album A Seat At The Table topped VIBE’s list of the “Best Album of 2016.”

Panorama is also one of many festivals Frank Ocean will be performing at this year, in addition to Hangout Music Festival, Sasquatch! Musical Festival and Primavera Sound In Barcelona.

Check out the full lineup below, and cop passes while you can via the festival’s website.