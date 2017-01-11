On Jan. 10, we got a first-look at an episode of the British TV comedy “Urban Myths,” which follows a supposed road trip taken by Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The King Of Pop is portrayed by a white man, Joseph Fiennes, and judging by the short teaser trailer for the episode, viewers are in for quite the experience.

Two people who definitely won’t be tuning in to the episode when it airs on Jan. 19 are Jackson’s daughter Paris and his nephew Taj, who both took to Twitter today to air out their grievances with the parody.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” wrote 18-year-old Paris when asked about her thoughts on the trailer. “It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz [Elizabeth Taylor] as well…where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal.”

@TheMJCast i’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

Taj, Michael’s nephew and the son of his brother Tito, tweeted to journalist Soledad O’Brien, who also voiced her displeasure of the mockery.

“Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect,” he wrote.

@soledadobrien Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect. https://t.co/WKCiwOqPpN — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 11, 2017

