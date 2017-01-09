PARTYNEXTDOOR Puts The OVO Touch On Big Lean’s “Stamina (Remix)”

OVO Sound Radio had to start off 2017 right with a brand new song. Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatib kicked off the show with his usual mix of the hottest records followed by a special mix from the other half of Majid Jordan, Jordan Ullman. During his set, Oliver unleashed an unreleased version of Big Lean’s “Stamina” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR.



For the unfamiliar, Big Lean has been under OVO’s radar for some time. After dropping off his Enough Is Enough mixtape back in 2015, Lean numerous tossed out a few singles before linking up with “Stamina” producer Sevyn Thomas — who also created Drake’s “Pop Style.”

Check out PARTYNEXTDOOR on Big Lean’s “Stamina” below.